Padres Interview Ozzie Guillen For Managerial Job

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reports that the San Diego Padres interviewed former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen for their vacant managerial position.

Guillen was widely considered one of the bright managerial minds in baseball, and in 2005, he led the White Sox to their first World Series title since 1917. Towards the end of his tenure, disagreements with the White Sox general manager Kenny Williams led both sides to part in 2011. The decision was made public on September 26, 2011, and within two days, he was announced as the new manager of the Marlins.

In 2012, Miami finished 69-93 in what proved to be his only season with the club. Guillen was on the hot seat for the season following comments he made to a magazine that supported Cuba’s leader, Fidel Castro. That didn’t sit well with many communities in Miami who fled Cuba in search of a better life. The grumblings for him to be fired grew louder and louder to a point where the Marlins had no choice but to terminate him.

Now, with almost a decade away from the game, hopefully, Guillen can be more careful this time around if he lands the managerial job with the Padres.

