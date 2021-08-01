Padres Place Fernando Tatis Jr. on 10-Day Injured List

Talk about adding injury to insult. Two days ago, the San Diego Padres were rumored to be in pursuit of Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner. Turner and Max Scherzer ended up getting dealt to the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers instead.

With Fernando Tatis Jr. being placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation, not only do the Padres have to get by without their all-star shortstop, but they also have to keep pace with playoff-bound teams that got better at the trade deadline. The Padres also confirmed that starting pitcher Chris Paddack was also placed on the injured list.

Tatis’s injury occurred in the bottom of the first inning on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies. The shortstop was going from first to third on a soft hit ground ball to short that was fumbled by Ryan McMahon, coming up injured on the slide. Tatis has a history of left shoulder issues, and it’s unclear how long the Padres are expecting him out of the lineup.

The Padres continue their four-game series against the Padres on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth is covering for Tatis at short, with Adam Frazier filling the gap at second. Although both players will plug holes defensively, there’s no replacing Tatis Jr.’s offensive abilities.

