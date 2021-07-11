Padres place Yu Darvish on injured list

The Padres have placed Yu Darvish on the injured list with left hip inflammation, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The move was made retroactive to July 9, which means the earliest Darvish could return to the rotation for the Padres is July 19, a week from Monday. Nabil Crismatt was recalled from Triple-A to take his place on the roster.
Teams sometimes use the four-day All-Star break to give players a breather, making it more challenging to figure out if the injury is truly significant or just a mid-season breather. On the season, Darvish is 7-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 125 Ks and just 24 walks in 18 starts and 105 innings pitched.
The Padres and Rockies are just underway at PetCo Park and are currently scoreless in the first inning. Ryan Weathers is on the hill for the Padres and Jon Gray, the same for the Rockies. The Padres are -116 (-1.5) on the run line, -260 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-113), and the under (-113). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
