Padres place Yu Darvish on injured list

The Padres have placed Yu Darvish on the injured list with left hip inflammation, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The move was made retroactive to July 9, which means the earliest Darvish could return to the rotation for the Padres is July 19, a week from Monday. Nabil Crismatt was recalled from Triple-A to take his place on the roster.

Teams sometimes use the four-day All-Star break to give players a breather, making it more challenging to figure out if the injury is truly significant or just a mid-season breather. On the season, Darvish is 7-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 125 Ks and just 24 walks in 18 starts and 105 innings pitched.

