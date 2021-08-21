Padres Resting Tommy Pham on Saturday

The addition of Fernando Tatis Jr. to the San Diego Padres’ outfielders’ corps has afforded their usual outfielders extra days of rest. Tonight, it is Tommy Pham who will sit against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pham started last night, going 0-for-2 with three walks and one run scored, bringing his season-long on-base percentage back up to .351. The 33-year-old has appeared in every Padres’ game since July 31, with three of those appearances coming as a pinch-hitter.

Trent Grisham replaces Pham at the top of the batting order, patrolling center field. Wil Myers will start in left with Tatis Jr. in right. Grisham has a $3,600 salary on the After Hours slate at FanDuel