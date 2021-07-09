Padres’ Yu Darvish Exits Early With Hip And Back Tightness

MLB.com reports that Padres manager Jayce Tingler pulled Yu Darvish after three innings due to hip and back tightness. There was no mention if Tingler also pulled after allowing six runs on six hits. The Padres managed to get Darvish off the hook after coming back from an 8-run deficit to win the game in the ninth inning after a walk-off single by Trent Grisham.

The victory gave the Padres a split of their four-game series against the Nationals.

Nine unanswered runs on the way to a [W]alkoff!#PadresWin #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/6HxgrnDqdk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2021

However, Darvish won’t be happy to see that his ERA jumped from 2.65 to 3.09 with the outing, and this injury worry puts his status for the All-Star Game up in the air. It’s his fifth All-Star selection and first since the 2017 season.

