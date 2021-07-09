Padres’ Yu Darvish Exits Early With Hip And Back Tightness
July 9Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
MLB.com reports that Padres manager Jayce Tingler pulled Yu Darvish after three innings due to hip and back tightness. There was no mention if Tingler also pulled after allowing six runs on six hits. The Padres managed to get Darvish off the hook after coming back from an 8-run deficit to win the game in the ninth inning after a walk-off single by Trent Grisham.
The victory gave the Padres a split of their four-game series against the Nationals.
However, Darvish won’t be happy to see that his ERA jumped from 2.65 to 3.09 with the outing, and this injury worry puts his status for the All-Star Game up in the air. It’s his fifth All-Star selection and first since the 2017 season.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.