Panthers Acquire Sam Reinhart

The Buffalo Sabres continue to rebuild their roster. A day after trading defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, the Sabres have shipped Sam Reinhart off to the Florida Panthers for goaltending prospect Devon Levi and their first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Reinhart, a former second-overall selection, has averaged 0.76 points per game over the last three seasons, but his advanced metrics took a dip on a sub-par Sabres squad in 2021. Reinhart finished last season with a 48.6% Corsi rating at five-on-five, giving up more scoring and high-danger chances than he created. That was the first time in four seasons that Reinhart’s relative metrics were on the wrong side of 50.0%, and he should thrive in Joel Quenneville’s system in Florida.
In return, the Sabres get Devon Levi, who helped guide Canada to a silver medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships. Levi finished the tournament with a 96.4% save percentage and 0.75 goals against average, getting named the tournament’s best goaltender.
The Sabres have blown up their young roster that failed to live up to expectations in exchange for rebuilding assets. That leaves them with the longest odds on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook at +15000.
