Panthers Acquire Stephon Gilmore From Patriots

It was reported earlier that the Patriots would be releasing Gilmore, but they have traded him to the Panthers instead. They will receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for the star cornerback, while the Panthers will get a considerable boost to their secondary.

Gilmore is currently on the PUP list while recovering from a quad injury he suffered at the end of last season, but he is eligible to return to the lineup after Week 7. When he does, the Panthers get one of the best cornerbacks in the business on their roster. His performance was down last year, but he earned a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of at least 85.4 in each year from 2017 to 2019. Gilmore was also rewarded with the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and he’s the only active defensive back with a DPOY on his resume.

The Panthers have gotten off to a great start this season, winning three of their first four games, and they’re currently listed at +146 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.