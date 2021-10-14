Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey ’50-50′ to Play Sunday

Joe Person of The Athletic reports Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is ’50-50′ to play in Sunday’s Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Rhule says Christian McCaffrey is probably 50-50 and will probably go right up until game day, which is what he said last week … until Friday, when he listed him as doubtful. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 13, 2021

McCaffrey was limited in practice Wednesday, continuing to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. McCaffrey has missed two games this season because of the injury, leaving a Week 3 24-9 win over the Houston Texans in the second quarter after rushing for 31 yards on seven attempts.

The lead rusher in the Panthers’ backfield, McCaffrey, is responsible for 55% of the team’s carries, seeing more than 20 attempts in the first two weeks of the season, averaging 3.87 yards per carry. McCaffrey is priced at $10,000 on FanDuel, facing a Vikings defense ranked eighth in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

If McCaffrey is again inactive for a third consecutive game, expect Chuba Hubbard to see the bulk of production in the backfield. Priced at $6,900 on FanDuel, Hubbard rushed for 101 yards on 24 attempts in a 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carolina is a 1-point home underdog against the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 6 matchup with a 46.5-point total.