Panthers Claim Royce Freeman Off Waivers

Freeman was a surprise cut by the Broncos, and the Panthers officially claimed him off waivers on Thursday. The landing spot definitely makes sense, with the Panthers lacking quality reserve options behind Christian McCaffrey. Chuba Hubbard was the only other option behind McCaffrey on the depth chart, so adding Freeman gives the team another body at the position.
Freeman was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was once considered the future of the Broncos’ backfield. However, he was outplayed by Phillip Lindsay — an undrafted rookie in 2018 — and found himself further down the depth chart after the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon. The team then used a second-round pick in 2021 on Javonte Williams, which made Freeman expendable. Playing behind McCaffrey means Freeman isn’t expected to see many touches this season, but the change of scenery could still be a good thing.
The Panthers open the season at home vs. the Jets, and they’re currently listed as five-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
