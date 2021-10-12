Panthers ‘Hopeful’ Christian McCaffrey Can Play Against Vikings

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he’s ‘hopeful’ that Christian McCaffrey can return against the Minnesota Vikings this week. McCaffrey has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury and could play in just his seventh game over the past two seasons after missing most of 2020 with a shoulder injury.

McCaffrey has rushed for 401 on 52 carries this season, adding 163 yards on 16 receptions. Despite the heavy workload, the 2019 All-Pro has just one touchdown so far this season. In McCaffrey’s absence, rookie running back Chuba Hubbard has started both games, toting the ball 37 times for 158 yards, hauling in seven receptions for 47 yards. Hubbard has yet to find paydirt this season and will see a diminished role if McCaffrey is active against the Vikings.

The Panthers sit as -1.5 home favorites against the 2-3 Vikings, although the price has shifted in favor of Minnesota early. The total sits at 46.5, with the over bought up to -115, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.