Panthers Not Expected to Pursue DeShaun Watson “At This Time”

The Texans are running out of time if they want to move Watson before the deadline, but they appear to be down to one suitor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers are not expected to pursue Watson “at this time,” leaving the Dolphins as the Texans only trade partner.

The Dolphins and Texans supposedly have a deal in place to send Watson to Miami, but the Dolphins are looking for more clarity on Watson’s legal situation before making it official. That’s going to be easier said than done. Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that the NFL will not hand out a suspension until after the legal issues are resolved, so Watson could still face a suspension at that point. However, Watson would be eligible to play this season.

Neither the Dolphins nor Texans would benefit from Watson being in the lineup at this point. The Texans are +300 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league, while the Dolphins have stumbled to a disappointing 1-6 record.