Panthers QB Cam Newton To Get Most First-Team Reps This Week

Newton was used in special packages against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was able to both rush and pass for a touchdown in the victory. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to see the bench while original starting signal-caller Sam Darnold remains out on injured reserve with a scapula fracture. It’s entirely possible that Newton starts on Sunday against former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.
In 15 games with the New England Patriots last season, Newton completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He also had 137 rushes for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Washington Football Team Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
The Carolina Panthers are currently three-point favorites over the Washington Football Team on Sunday with the total set at 43, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
