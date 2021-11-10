Panthers QB Sam Darnold To Miss “Several Weeks” With Fractured Scapula

Darnold went through two days of testing to reach this conclusion and will now see the sidelines with the injury. His status will be something to monitor in the coming weeks and whether he is placed on injured reserve, a designation that would keep him out for a minimum of three games. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to take his play for the foreseeable future.
Darnold has posted a 59.5 percent completion rate for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 11 interceptions. After a hot start to the season, the fourth-year quarterback has zero touchdowns and four interceptions in his last three starts and was benched in one of them.
Carolina Panthers Vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
The Carolina Panthers are currently ten-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.