Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled OUT For Week 6 Vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury, per The Athletic’s Joe Person.

After practicing throughout the week, the running back’s absence on Thursday and Friday set the table for this decision to be made. This will be the third straight week McCaffrey has missed with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Prior to the injury, the All-Pro running back had 68 touches for 364 yards and a touchdown in the first three weeks. In 2018 and 2019, McCaffrey led the Panthers in total touches and has proven to be a vital part of the offense. Carolina has lost both of the last two games he missed.

The fifth-year veteran will have played in just six of the Panthers’ last 22 games after this Sunday. Any future updates on McCaffrey’s injury will be something to monitor next week as he will aim for a return in Week 7 against the New York Giants.

Minnesota Vikings Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.