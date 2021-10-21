Panthers Remain Committed to Sam Darnold; Not Interested in DeShaun Watson

https://twitter.com/PLeonardNYDN/status/1451203889202663424

Darnold’s tenure with the Jets was nothing short of a disaster, but they did not put him in a position to succeed. There was some hope that a change of scenery would help unlock his potential, and he did start the year red hot. He racked up three touchdowns passes while averaging 8.44 adjusted yards per attempt, and he added three touchdowns with his legs.

Unfortunately, Darnold’s improved play has not lasted. He’s regressed badly over the last three weeks, posting seven turnovers while averaging just 4.23 adjusted yards per attempt.

Despite those struggles, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters he remains committed to Darnold moving forward. He’s under contract for a fully guaranteed $18.6M next season, so the Panthers don’t have the ability to move on from him anyway. This comes on the same day that The Athletic reports the Panthers are not interested in Watson, so Darnold will likely have more opportunities to prove his worth.

The Panthers take the field vs. the Giants on Sunday