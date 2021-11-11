Panthers To Meet With Cam Newton Thursday

Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports that free-agent quarterback, Cam Newton, is scheduled to meet with the Panthers as the team needs some quarterback depth following Sam Darnold’s shoulder injury.

Newton spent the first nine years of his career with the Panthers and led them to Super Bowl 50 while winning an MVP award along the way. In June of last year, the Patriots signed Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal after the Panthers were unsuccessful in trading him back in March.

He then resigned with the Patriots for this season but was released before the start of the campaign.

With Darnold sidelined, the Panthers remaining quarterbacks are P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley. However, neither is remotely close to a QB1 in this league. If both sides can agree to a deal, Newton will likely be back under center for the Panthers at some point this season.

