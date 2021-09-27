Panthers Trade for C.J. Henderson

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1442487952668430345

The Panthers have suffered some key injuries in their secondary to start the year. Rookie first-rounder Jaycee Horn went down with a broken foot Thursday vs. the Texans, and he’s expected to be sidelined for 2-3 months.

With that in mind, the Panthers have decided to look for help on the trade market. They acquired Henderson from the Jaguars, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Panthers’ defense has been outstanding to start the year, ranking first in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA, propelling them to a 3-0 record. This team was not expected to contend for the playoffs this year, but they’ve moved to +118 to make the postseason on FanDuel Sportsbook.

In exchange for Henderson, the Jaguars will receive tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round draft pick. The Jaguars pursued Arnold in free agency, and he will immediately step in as their top pass-catcher at the position. That makes him a viable fantasy option at tight end.