Patriots expect Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to play against the Titans

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots expect Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to be available in Week 12 against the Titans. Harris has been dealing with a neck injury and was out-carried by Stevenson twelve to ten in Week 11. Harris leads New England with 143 rushing attempts for 603 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Stevenson did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury but did take limited reps the following two days. Stevenson is second on the team with 67 rushing attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns. New England having both backs available is only bad news for the Titans, who are dealing with a plethora of injury issues, including placing A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday.
Anyone who made an early bet on Tennessee should think about heading over to FanDuel Sportsbook and maybe putting some money on New England because this game is quickly trending that way.
