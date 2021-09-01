Patriots Place N’Keal Harry on Injured Reserve

The Boston Globe reports the New England Patriots have placed wide receiver N’keal Harry on the injured reserve list because of a shoulder injury.

Harry reportedly injured his shoulder in week 2 of the preseason and is expected to miss the first three games of the regular season. Last season, Harry played 14 games, catching 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked fifth on the team with a 15% target market share, behind James White, Damiere Byrd, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.

With Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor listed as the number one targets for rookie Mac Jones, expect Kendrick Bourne to benefit from the absence of Harry. As a member of the San Francisco 49ers last season, Bourne appeared in 15 games, catching 49 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

New England has the third-least passing yards in the league last season, averaging 180.6 yards per game. With a 7-9 record, the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The Patriots are +3700 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook and start the season against their in-conference rival Miami Dolphins. The team is a 2.5-point home favorite in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.