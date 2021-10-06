Patriots Release Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots sent shockwaves through the league Wednesday morning. They decided to release Gilmore — the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year — in the final year of his contract. He’s currently on the PUP list while recovering from a quad injury he suffered at the end of last season, but he is eligible to return to the lineup after Week 7. Now, his return will come for someone other than the Patriots.

Gilmore was drafted with the No. 10 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and he has been one of the best corners in football since signing with the Patriots in 2017. He earned a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of at least 85.4 each year from 2017 to 2019 before dropping off in an injury-plagued 2020.

Gilmore should garner significant interest on the free agent market, but the Buccaneers stand out as an obvious fit. The defending champs need help in the secondary, and Gilmore would surely be interested in reuniting with former teammate Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers are currently listed at +600 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, and signing Gilmore would only improve those odds.