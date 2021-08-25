Patriots Trade Sony Michel to Rams

The Rams have secured a bit of depth in their backfield. Cam Akers was lost for the season after suffering a torn Achilles, and Darrell Henderson is currently dealing with a thumb injury. He was seen sporting a non-contact jersey at Tuesday’s practice, and he has dealt with injuries to start his NFL career.
Henderson is expected to be ready for Week 1, but he will have a bit more competition for touches with Michel in the picture. Michel lost the starting job to Damien Harris last season in New England, but he quietly put together one of the best years of his career. He averaged a stout 5.7 yards per attempt on 79 carries, and he also averaged 16.3 yards per reception. It’s unclear how the playing time will shake out between Henderson and Michel, but expect both players to be involved in the Rams’ weekly game plan.
The Rams start the regular season at home vs. the Bears on Sunday Night Football, and they’re listed as seven-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
