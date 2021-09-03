Paul Millsap Signs with Brooklyn Nets

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 15-year veteran played 56 games as a member of the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 21 minutes, nine points, five rebounds and two assists per game, with an 18% usage rate. Millsap saw a decreased role in the starting rotation after the team traded for Aaron Gordon.

Millsap should add depth to the Nets rotation, slotting into the role of Jeff Green, who agreed to a deal with the Nuggets.

The number two seed in the Eastern Conference, the Nets posted a 48-24 record, led by Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. A high-powered offense, the team ranked second in scoring, averaging 118.6 points per game and playing at a 99.5 possessions per game pace, the 12th fastest in the league.

