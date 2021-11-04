Pelicans Brandon Ingram Ruled out Wednesday vs. Kings

Jason Anderson reports Brandon Ingram will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Ingram, who is dealing with a lingering hip injury, will miss his second consecutive game. He last played in a 113-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, playing 35 minutes, scoring 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. A key playmaker for the Pelicans, Ingram has started six games this season, averaging 37 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. Last season, Ingram started 62 games, averaging 34 minutes, 24 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, responsible for a 28% usage rate.

Josh Hart will start in place of Ingram Wednesday and is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel. This year, Hart averages 23 minutes, 11 points, six rebounds and three assists per game and has started in three of his first four games.

The Pelicans are a 6-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportbook against the Kings in a matchup with a 219.5-point total.