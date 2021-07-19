Peyton and Eli Manning to Headline Alternate Monday Night Football Broadcast

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1417200440941363203

ESPN has just reached a huge deal with the Manning brothers. They will headline an alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football on ESPN2 and ESPN+, but don’t be surprised if that draws more eyeballs than the main event. They will appear for 10 weeks during the regular season on an every-other-week basis, and the current deal is for three seasons. The show will feature current and former athletes and celebrities alongside the Manning brothers, and there will also be a regular host that has yet to be announced.

Peyton has already established a relationship with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company thanks to his “Places” franchise. Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, said in a statement, ”Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will remain on the traditional Monday Night Football broadcast for the second straight season in 2021. The Chiefs enter the year as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI at +500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.