Peyton Barber Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Turf Toe

#Raiders RB Peyton Barber, who has impressed filling in for Josh Jacobs, was diagnosed with mild turf toe, sources say. No fracture. He’s still seeking opinions and having tests, but sounds like a few weeks on the sidelines as of now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

Barber suffered a turf toe injury in Week 4, and he finished with just one carry for zero yards. It was a far cry from his performance in Week 3 vs. the Dolphins when he racked up 23 carries and five targets.

With Barber out of the picture, the coast is clear for Josh Jacobs to resume his role as the Raiders’ early-down running back. He likely would’ve regained that role anyway following a two-week absence due to an ankle injury, but now he has one less player to compete with for touches. Kenyan Drake should continue to handle most of the receiving work out of the backfield, but Jacobs did catch all five of his targets last week. Ultimately, Jacobs should probably be considered a low-end RB2 for fantasy purposes, but his ceiling is obviously higher in favorable matchups.

The Raiders will take on the Bears in Week 5, and they’re currently listed as 5.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.