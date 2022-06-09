PGA Suspends 17 Including Mickelson, Johnson & DeChambeau

The PGA is bringing down the hammer on golfers deciding to participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series this weekend. Seventeen players have been suspended by the Professional Golfers’ Association, including a handful of big names.

The ban includes participation in the Presidents Cup, which for the International team is determined by the world ranking.

The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed were joined by Bryson DeChambeau this week as members of the rival league.

DeChambeau isn’t participating in today’s debut event in London, England. Still, he is expected to be in the field for LIV’s first United States-based event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, scheduled for June 30 – July 2.

It remains to be seen if those players are ever welcome back to the PGA.

This week’s PGA Tour event kicked off this morning in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. FanDuel Sportsbook had Scottie Scheffler as the opening favorite at +850 to win this year’s Canadian Open. Scheffler is off to a rough start with back-to-back bogeys to open his round.

Wyndham Clark is the early clubhouse lead after shooting a -7 (63) on the day.