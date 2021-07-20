Phillies Make Roster Moves To Rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies announced they’d activated starter Aaron Nola from the COVID-19 list and added Zach Eflin to the 10-day IL. Nola ended up missing two turns in the rotation and is expected to start in Tuesday’s interleague game against the Yankees in the Bronx.
This will be Nola’s second appearance against the Yankees this season and the third in his career. Overall, he holds a 1-0 mark with a 0.66 ERA against them. He last faced them on June 13th and pitched 7/3 innings of shutout baseball while striking nine batters in a 7-0 Phillies win at Citizens Bank Park.
While the Phillies are thrilled to have Nola back, they have to be a bit concerned with Eflin, who is battling tendinitis in his right patella. In 2016, Eflin underwent surgery to repair both of his patella tendons, and the severity of this injury isn’t apparent at this time. In 18 starts this season, Eflin is 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.