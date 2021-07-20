Phillies Make Roster Moves To Rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies announced they’d activated starter Aaron Nola from the COVID-19 list and added Zach Eflin to the 10-day IL. Nola ended up missing two turns in the rotation and is expected to start in Tuesday’s interleague game against the Yankees in the Bronx.

This will be Nola’s second appearance against the Yankees this season and the third in his career. Overall, he holds a 1-0 mark with a 0.66 ERA against them. He last faced them on June 13th and pitched 7/3 innings of shutout baseball while striking nine batters in a 7-0 Phillies win at Citizens Bank Park.

While the Phillies are thrilled to have Nola back, they have to be a bit concerned with Eflin, who is battling tendinitis in his right patella. In 2016, Eflin underwent surgery to repair both of his patella tendons, and the severity of this injury isn’t apparent at this time. In 18 starts this season, Eflin is 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

