Phillies’ Zach Eflin Done For The Season

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports that Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin will undergo season-ending knee surgery to repair his right patellar tendon. Eflin last pitched on July 16th and was placed in the IL shortly after starting with patellar tendinitis in the knee.
He spent some time rehabbing the knee and was even activated on August 26th but suffered a setback that sent him right back to the IL. The 27-year-old right-hander has dealt with tendinitis in his knees and even had surgery on both of them in 2016.
Although he’s only 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA with Philadelphia this season, he still provided much-needed depth to their rotation. Philadelphia is now forced to use an opener when his turn comes up in the rotation with him now sidelined. That puts a tremendous strain on a Phillies bullpen that’s still fighting for a postseason spot.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists their odds at +160 to make the playoffs and -200 to miss out.
