Pirates Send Clay Holmes to Yankees for Diego Castillo, Hoy Jun Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to sell off all movable pieces from their roster ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. This afternoon the Pirates send relief pitcher Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees in exchange for Hoy Jun Park and Diego Castillo.

https://twitter.com/Pirates/status/1419775226020311041

Holmes was the Pirates‘ most used pitcher, appearing in 44 games this season, totaling 42.0 innings pitched. The four-year veteran has superb underlying metrics, striking out 9.4 per nine innings, getting barrelled just 4.3% of the time with an expected weighted on-base average of .292.

In return, the Pirates get a pair of young prospects to work into their system. Castillo is a 23-year-old middle infielder, currently playing at the Double-A level. Park has split time between the Double-A and Triple-A level this season and is slugging .530 with 11 home runs across both leagues.

The Yankees have a lot of ground to make up in the AL East, trailing the Boston Red Sox by 9.0 games for the division lead and 8.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees listed at +1400 to storm back and take the division crown.