Pirates Trade Adam Frazier to Padres

Unsatisfied with their position in the ultra-competitive NL West, the San Diego Padres made a move on Sunday in an attempt to bolster their playoff aspirations. The Friars acquired second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
As noted by Jeff Passan, Frazier leads the majors in hits this season and ranks 39th in on-base plus slugging percentage, scoring 58 runs despite only having four home runs and 32 runs batted in. Frazier fits in well at the top of the Padres batting order and batting ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr, and Manny Machado will only improve his fantasy impact.
The Padres have the third-best winning percentage in the NL, which is only good enough for third spot in the NL West standings. They sit 5.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants for the division lead and three games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for second.
Line info from FanDuel Sportsbook has the Padres as +500 to overtake the Dodgers and Giants for the division crown. All three teams are +1000 or better in World Series futures wagering.
