Pirates Trade Tyler Anderson to Phillies

The Phillies receive a left-hander in Anderson, who carries a 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts this season. He’ll be joining a team that’s in a divisional race for the National League East crown. Philadephia is 3.5 games behind the first-place Mets.
This is almost a no-brainer for both sides because it allows the Pirates to dump some salary. At the same time, the Phillies get a professional pitcher who can provide some stability at the back end of the Phillies rotation.
Anderson will be an unrestricted free agent after this year. He’s currently on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.
Get a jump start on this year’s NBA Draft by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where at one convenient location, you can find odds on the first three picks, player draft positions, in addition to the exact order of the first four picks.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.