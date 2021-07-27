Pirates Trade Tyler Anderson to Phillies

Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette Sports reports that the Pirates have traded starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Phillies in return for two prospects, Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez.

Sources: Tyler Anderson traded to Phillies for Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez. It's final. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 27, 2021

The Phillies receive a left-hander in Anderson, who carries a 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts this season. He’ll be joining a team that’s in a divisional race for the National League East crown. Philadephia is 3.5 games behind the first-place Mets.

This is almost a no-brainer for both sides because it allows the Pirates to dump some salary. At the same time, the Phillies get a professional pitcher who can provide some stability at the back end of the Phillies rotation.

Anderson will be an unrestricted free agent after this year. He’s currently on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.

