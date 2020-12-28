Pistons’ Blake Griffin Headlines Busy Injury Report Against Hawks
December 28Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
It started as load management, but now NBA teams have decided to go with the more professional-sounding injury management description for when they essentially choose to rest healthy players. That’s the reason that’s been given for Blake Griffin’s planned absence tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Also, getting some rest will be Derrick Rose while Sekou Doumbouya (foot) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) will be game-time decisions.
As for the Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu (toe) and Tony Snell (foot inflammation) have both been ruled. Clint Capela (Achilles) will be a game-time decision along with Danilo Gallinari (foot).
Detroit is off to an 0-2 start, while Atlanta has yet to taste defeat in both of their games played.
This game’s line opened with Atlanta as a seven-point favorite, but sharp money has already pushed this number up to ten.
Sharp bettors didn’t just stop there as they’ve also pounded the under in the total from 226.5 down to 223.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.