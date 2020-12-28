Pistons’ Blake Griffin Headlines Busy Injury Report Against Hawks

It started as load management, but now NBA teams have decided to go with the more professional-sounding injury management description for when they essentially choose to rest healthy players. That’s the reason that’s been given for Blake Griffin’s planned absence tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Also, getting some rest will be Derrick Rose while Sekou Doumbouya (foot) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) will be game-time decisions.

As for the Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu (toe) and Tony Snell (foot inflammation) have both been ruled. Clint Capela (Achilles) will be a game-time decision along with Danilo Gallinari (foot).

Detroit is off to an 0-2 start, while Atlanta has yet to taste defeat in both of their games played.

This game’s line opened with Atlanta as a seven-point favorite, but sharp money has already pushed this number up to ten.

Sharp bettors didn’t just stop there as they’ve also pounded the under in the total from 226.5 down to 223.