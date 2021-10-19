Pistons Cade Cunningham Ruled Out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Rod Beard reports Detroit Pistons’ first-round draft pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is without a timetable for return, dealing with an ankle injury. The Oklahoma State University product, Cunningham, started 26 games for the Cowboys during the 2020-21 season, averaging 35.5 minutes, 20 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

The rookie is yet to see action at the NBA level, missing the entire preseason because of the injury. Expect Frank Jackson to potentially slot into a starting role in Cunningham’s absence, priced at $3,900 on FanDuel. Last season, Jackson appeared in 40 games, averaging 18 minutes, 10 points, two rebounds and one assist per game. Hamidou Diallo could also see an extended run Wednesday and is priced at $3,500 on FanDuel.

Detroit is a 5-point home underdog against the Chicago Bulls on FanDuel Sportsbook in their season opener Wednesday night in a matchup with a 220-point total.