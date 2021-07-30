Pistons Select Cade Cunningham Number One in NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons have selected point guard Cade Cunningham as the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cunningham, a freshman out of Oklahoma State University, played 27 games, averaging 35 minutes, 20 points and six rebounds per game, leading the team, the number four seed in the Midwest Region, to a round of 32 matchup in the NCAA tournament, losing the bid to play in the Sweet 16 after an 80-70 loss to number 12 seed Oregon State. Cunningham also led the team to the Big 12 championship game, losing to Texas on Mar. 13.

Cunningham should provide a spark to the Pistons’ offense. The team was fourth-lowest in scoring, averaging 106.6 points per game, playing a 97.9 possession per game pace and allowing 111.1 points to opponents last season.

With a 20-52 record last season, the team was last in the Eastern Conference. They are currently +25000 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.