Pistons Trade Mason Plumlee to Hornets

James Edward of The Athletic reports the Detroit Pistons have traded Mason Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets.

The deal includes the 37th pick in exchange for the 57th pick in tonight’s NBA draft.

In his first year with the Pistons, Plumlee started 56 games, averaging 27 minutes, 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game. He last played in the Pistons’ 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on May 8, recording 12 points in 24 minutes, along with six rebounds, five assists.

With Plumlee out of the rotation, expect additional minutes and production for Isaiah Stewart. In 68 games this season, Stewart averaged 21 minutes, scoring eight points, seven rebounds and one assist per game.

Last season, the team recorded a 20-52 record, which was the worst in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons have the number one overall pick in tonight’s draft and are expected to take Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham. The team is +25000 to win the NBA championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.