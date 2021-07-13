Predators’ Pekka Rinne retires after 15-year NHL career

He very well could be the most popular, well-known Nashville Predator in the franchise’s history, but after 15 very successful years with the team, Pekka Rinne is hanging up the goalie pads.

https://twitter.com/PredsNHL/status/1414933182441480194

You really couldn’t say Nashville Predators without thinking about the long-time goaltender. Rinne was a steal for the Preds back in the 2004 entry draft when he slid all the way to the eighth round and was taken with the 258th overall pick. He became the team’s starter four years later when he played in 52 games and sported a sparkling 29-15-4 record to go along with 2.38 goals-against average, .917 save percentage, and seven shutouts.

The 38-year-old was a four-time All-Star getting the nod in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. Pekka’s best year came in 2017-18 when he finished tied for first in shutouts with eight, had 42 wins which Connor Hellebuyck and Andrei Vasilevskiy only beat. He also finished top-five in GAA and seventh with a .927 save percentage. The stellar showing earned the now 38-year-old his first and only Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender.

