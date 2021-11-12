QB Controversy Brewing In New York?

With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets acquired Zach Wilson as their franchise quarterback. And while it’s normal to expect some growing pains from a young quarterback, Wilson’s backup, Mike White, stepped in when the BYU product went down with an injury.

Not only did White play better in his lone game than Wilson did at any point this season, but he also led all quarterbacks in Week 8 with 405 passing yards as the Jets upset the Bengals as 11.5-point underdogs.

White completed seven-of-eleven passes for 95 yards, one touchdown, and a 90.5 Total QBR against the Colts in his second start. Unfortunately, he sustained a right forearm injury during the second Jets drive, leading to their opening touchdown. The pain was enough to keep White sidelined for the rest of the game as the Jets lost 45-30.

The Western Kentucky product struggled to grip the ball, which was why he could not get back on the field. That problem seems to have subsided as Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced to the media that White would start in Week 10 when the Jets host the Bills.

Coach Saleh announces Mike White will start at QB this week against Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/uluBTJfMoE — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 10, 2021

Saleh also mentioned that there’s no guarantee that Wilson will return as the starter once his recovery from a sprained PCL is complete. The Jets’ starting quarterback position is now a “day-to-day situation.” That has to be a bit concerning if you’re Wilson or the Jets front office.

Now, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the supposed franchise quarterback wants to model his game after White’s by being more patient and even checking the ball down.

Saleh is confident the QB situation will resolve itself “organically.” The #Jets organic chemistry could feel different a few days from now. https://t.co/j2YPMfKoAP — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 11, 2021

So essentially, we’re halfway through the season, and Wilson’s already changing who he is and his playing style. In other words, he wants to be someone completely different than who the Jets saw on tape and in person before they decided to draft him.

If Saleh can coach White up and he responds, this will be a big indictment on the Jets front office that pushed all their chips into the middle on Wilson. Perhaps it’s a tale Jet fans are all too familiar with after watching Mark Sanchez and Sam Darnold flame out in the green and white uniforms.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.