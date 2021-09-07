Quandre Diggs and Duane Brown End Holdouts Rejoin Seahawks
September 6Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Unhappy with their contract situations, Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs elected to sit out training camp to make a statement to the Seattle Seahawks organization. Brown had been sitting out since training camp opened up, while Diggs has been sitting out since the week leading up to the Seahawks final preseason game. Both players returned to the Seahawks practice on Monday, where Pete Carrol confirmed that Brown would be starting in Week 1.
Brown is a four-time Pro-Bowler and former All-Pro and has started 44 of the Seahawks past 48 games at left tackle. He was critical to helping the Seahawks offensive line that allowed the sixth-fewest sacks in the league this past season.
Diggs was traded to the Seahawks partway through the 2019 season, making his first Pro Bowl last season. The Texas product set a career-high with five interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 2020.
Both Diggs and Brown are integral to the Seahawks’ success this season.
The Seahawks open the 2021 campaign on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks installed as -2.5 favorites, with the total set at 48.5.
