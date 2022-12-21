Quarterback Arch Manning Commits to Texas

According to ESPN.com, Quarterback Arch Manning, the number one college football recruit, has committed to Texas.

The 18-year-old, who played his high school football at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, is the nephew of legendary NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Arch’s father, Cooper, was a wide receiver at Ole Miss before spinal stenosis ended his playing career.

Standing 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Manning was a four-year starter at Newman, throwing 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns with just 20 interceptions. He also showcased his ability on the ground, rushing for 1,155 yards and 25 scores.

Manning was said to have received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Virginia, before deciding to head to the Lone Star State. It’s a significant get for Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after Texas hired him in January 2021.

Manning will compete with current Longhorns quarterback and 2021’s number two prospect, Quinn Ewers, for the starting job.

