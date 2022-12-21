Quarterback Arch Manning Commits to Texas

According to ESPN.com, Quarterback Arch Manning, the number one college football recruit, has committed to Texas.
The 18-year-old, who played his high school football at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, is the nephew of legendary NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Arch’s father, Cooper, was a wide receiver at Ole Miss before spinal stenosis ended his playing career.
Standing 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Manning was a four-year starter at Newman, throwing 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns with just 20 interceptions. He also showcased his ability on the ground, rushing for 1,155 yards and 25 scores.
Manning was said to have received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Virginia, before deciding to head to the Lone Star State. It’s a significant get for Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after Texas hired him in January 2021.
Manning will compete with current Longhorns quarterback and 2021’s number two prospect, Quinn Ewers, for the starting job.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.