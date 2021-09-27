Quenton Nelson Day-to-Day With Sprained Ankle

https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/1442561871484268551

The All-Pro offensive guard was initially feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, so this is relatively good news. Instead of being out for multiple weeks, he’ll have a chance to return to the lineup as early as next week vs. the Dolphins. The Colts added that Nelson’s situation is similar to Carson Wentz’s last week, so we won’t get an official word on his status until closer to kick-off.

Still, this is fantastic news for the Colts. Nelson is one of the best players in the league at his position, earning a top-three grade per ProFootballFocus in each of his three professional seasons.

The Colts need Nelson back as soon as possible if they want to salvage their season. They’ve dropped each of their first three games, albeit against tough competition in the Seahawks, Rams, and Titans. Things don’t get much easier moving forward, but they have a winnable game vs. the Dolphins in Week 4. They’re currently listed as 1.5-point underdogs in that matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.