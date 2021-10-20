Quenton Nelson Designated to Return From Injured Reserve

Good news for Colts: Quenton Nelson will return to practice today for Colts. Bad news: T.Y. Hilton and Braden Smith will not practice. Frank Reich said he's neutral on Hilton practicing this week and he's hoping the receiver can play Sunday at San Francisco. — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) October 20, 2021

Nelson was placed on short-term IR with an ankle injury after Week 3, and he’s missed the mandatory three games. The team has designated him to return to the lineup, and he is expected to start practicing with the team on Wednesday.

That said, there’s no guarantee he’s able to return to the lineup in Week 7. The team has 21 days to add him to the active roster, and head coach Frank Reich told reporters his status vs. the 49ers has yet to be determined. Reich added that he’s “optimistic” Nelson will be able to suit up, but that won’t be decided until later in the week.

Nelson is one of the top offensive linemen in football when healthy. He earned a top-three grade at the position in each of the past three seasons per ProFootballFocus, so his return would be a massive boost for the Colts’ offense.

The Colts currently sit at just 2-4, but they’re not nearly as bad as their record indicates. They’ve played a bear of a schedule, but the Colts still rank 15th in Football Outsiders DVOA. Unfortunately, things won’t get any easier for the Colts this week. They’re currently listed as four-point road underdogs vs. the 49ers on FanDuel Sportsbook.