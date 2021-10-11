Quintez Cephus Suffers Broken Collarbone

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1447598856540147725

This is a tough break for the Lions. Cephus has been one of their biggest bright spots this season, racking up 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through their first five games. Now, he’s expected to miss significant time, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the injury could be season-ending.

The Lions’ wide receiver corps was arguably the worst in the league to begin with, so they don’t have a ton of options to pick up the slack. Fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely be one of the biggest beneficiaries, and he led the team with eight targets last week vs. the Vikings. T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift could also see more targets moving forward.

The Lions had another victory snatched away at the closing seconds in Week 5, bringing them to 0-5 for the year. They are one of just two teams without a win this season — the other being the Jaguars — and FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lions at -2200 to go 0-17 this season. They’ve opened up as 3.5-point home underdogs for their Week 6 matchup vs. the Bengals.