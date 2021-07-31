Rafael Devers back in the starting lineup for the Red Sox
July 31George KurtzSportsGrid
Rafael Devers returns to the lineup for the Red Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Devers had missed the last two games for the Sox due to a quadriceps injury. He is back in the lineup Saturday, batting second and playing third base. Devers is having an MVP-type season but is having trouble gaining traction behind Vladimir Guerrero of the Blue Jays and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.
The Red Sox and Rays are in a battle for first place in the American League East, with the Sox holding a 0.5 half-game lead. These two teams will play each other tonight, with the Rays starting Ryan Yarbrough while the Sox will counter with Nathan Eovaldi. The Rays are -205 (+1.5) on the run line, +100 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
