Rafael Devers Out of Red Sox Lineup Sunday

Devers will get a scheduled day off, last playing in a 4-3 win over the Indians on Sunday afternoon, going 1-for-4 with a home run. A regular fixture in the Red Sox lineup, Devers has played 132 games, slashing .275/.348/.545 with 33 home runs.
Bobby Dalbec will take over third base duties in place of Devers Sunday, batting seventh. Priced at $2,600 on FanDuel, Dalbec, a utility infielder, has played 122 games, hitting .237 with a .295 OBP and 18 home runs. Playing first base in Saturday’s win, Dalbec went 0-for-4.
The Red Sox look to go for the sweep against the Indians and will face Zach Plesac, who will make his 21st start of the season. Plesac has a 9-4 record with a 4.49 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.13 WHIP.
Boston is a -126 home Moneyline favorite against the Indians on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.
