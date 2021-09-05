Rafael Devers Out of Red Sox Lineup Sunday

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is out of the lineup for the series finale with the Cleveland Indians.

https://twitter.com/PeteAbe/status/1434525291288870926

Devers will get a scheduled day off, last playing in a 4-3 win over the Indians on Sunday afternoon, going 1-for-4 with a home run. A regular fixture in the Red Sox lineup, Devers has played 132 games, slashing .275/.348/.545 with 33 home runs.

Bobby Dalbec will take over third base duties in place of Devers Sunday, batting seventh. Priced at $2,600 on FanDuel, Dalbec, a utility infielder, has played 122 games, hitting .237 with a .295 OBP and 18 home runs. Playing first base in Saturday’s win, Dalbec went 0-for-4.

The Red Sox look to go for the sweep against the Indians and will face Zach Plesac, who will make his 21st start of the season. Plesac has a 9-4 record with a 4.49 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.13 WHIP.

Boston is a -126 home Moneyline favorite against the Indians on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.