Rafael Devers out of the lineup Friday for the Red Sox

Rafael Devers is out of the lineup Friday for the Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Devers is dealing with a quadriceps injury that he suffered during the game Wednesday. This injury also cost Devers a chance to play in Thursday’s loss to the Blue Jays. If not for the great seasons that Vladimir Guerrero is having for those Jays and Shohei Ohtani is having for the Angels, Devers name might be mentioned more in the American League MVP conversation as he is hitting .286, an OPS of .943, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 67 runs in 417 plate appearances.

The Red Sox have a big three-game series versus the Rays starting Friday. Martin Perez is on the hill for the Sox, and Josh Fleming will start for the Rays. They are currently scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. The Sox are -162 (+1.5) on the run line, +132 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-104), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.