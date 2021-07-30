Rafael Devers out of the lineup Friday for the Red Sox
July 30George KurtzSportsGrid
Rafael Devers is out of the lineup Friday for the Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Devers is dealing with a quadriceps injury that he suffered during the game Wednesday. This injury also cost Devers a chance to play in Thursday’s loss to the Blue Jays. If not for the great seasons that Vladimir Guerrero is having for those Jays and Shohei Ohtani is having for the Angels, Devers name might be mentioned more in the American League MVP conversation as he is hitting .286, an OPS of .943, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 67 runs in 417 plate appearances.
The Red Sox have a big three-game series versus the Rays starting Friday. Martin Perez is on the hill for the Sox, and Josh Fleming will start for the Rays. They are currently scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. The Sox are -162 (+1.5) on the run line, +132 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-104), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.