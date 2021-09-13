Raheem Mostert Expected to Miss Eight Weeks With Knee Injury
September 13Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Mostert appeared to be on his way towards a big game on Sunday. He ripped off two caries for 20 total yards through his first four snaps, but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Elijah Mitchell took over in his stead, finishing with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Jamycal Hasty scored a touchdown on his only carry of the day.
Unfortunately, the team revealed on Monday that Mostert’s injury is a serious one. He suffered chipped cartilage in his knee and will be placed on the IR, and the injury is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.
That’s a devastating blow for the 49ers, but they do have some depth at the position. In addition to Mitchell and Hasty, the team also has second-round rookie Trey Sermon available to fill the void. Sermon was a surprise scratch on Sunday, but he could factor into the equation with Mostert out of the lineup. Still, Mitchell seems like the player worth adding in fantasy leagues.
The 49ers will take on the Eagles in Week 2, and they’re listed as 3.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
