Raiders Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident at approximately 3:39 A.M. on Tuesday. Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette collided with a Toyota Rav4, resulting in an occupant’s death in the other car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

The incident report states that Ruggs was also impaired when police arrived on the scene.

He was later transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and charged with a DUI offense that resulted in a loss of life. According to Nevada state laws, the charge is considered a Category B felony offense. It carries a two-year minimum sentence and a maximum of 20 years.

Ruggs was in just his second year in the league. The Raiders selected him 12th overall after playing three seasons at Alabama.

