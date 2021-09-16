Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Held Out On Thursday

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reports that Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t involved in Thursday’s practice. Jacobs also didn’t practice on Wednesday Jacobs due to an ankle and toe injury.

And no Josh Jacobs. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 16, 2021

He could still play on Sunday against the Steelers, but Friday’s injury report has become even more critical. The Alabama product looked hobbled against the Ravens in Week 1 and at one point had to change his shoes due to his turf toe injury.

He only rushed for 34 yards on ten carries but was influential in the red zone and scored two touchdowns.

Jacobs and Kenyan Drake combined to rush for just 45 yards in the game. With Pittsburgh up next, Las Vegas will likely face a similar challenge with its rushing attack again on Sunday. And if Jacobs can’t go, Drake will serve as be the feature back. However, it might make more sense to keep both running backs on the bench for Week 2.

