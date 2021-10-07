Raiders Moving Alex Leatherwood to Guard

Jon Gruden knows what he likes. Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders went off script when they drafted offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood 17th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Alabama product was projected as a third-round pick pre-draft, but that didn’t stop the Raiders from taking him ahead of more highly touted prospects.

The move didn’t pay off, and the Raiders are already moving their first-round selection to guard in a bid to increase Leatherwood’s productivity on the offensive line.

https://twitter.com/VinnyBonsignore/status/1446174816667533312

Leatherwood leads the league in penalties, drawing six red flags through the first four weeks of the season. Four of those have come as false starts and two more as holds. Sacks have also been an issue for the Raiders in the early part of the season. Las Vegas has allowed the fifth-most sacks through four games, allowing an average of 3.0 per game.

Improved offensive line play could help an already impressive offense reach new heights. Expect ongoing tinkering as the Raiders solidify their offensive line.

The Raiders have a home date with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders listed as -5.5 favorites, with a total set at 44.5.