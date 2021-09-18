Raiders Place Marcus Mariota on Injured Reserve

As suspected, the Las Vegas Raiders will be without Marcus Mariota for the coming weeks after the veteran quarterback was placed on the injured reserve with a quad injury.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed linebacker Marquel Lee from the practice squad. Guard Lester Cotton and running back Trey Ragas were also activated from the practice squad.

https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1439353458692444166

Mariota injured his quad on his lone 31-yard carry in Monday night’s overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran pivot can rejoin the Raiders after he misses the league-mandated three-game minimum.

Nathan Peterman is next on the Raiders depth chart and will be Derek Carr’s backup over the coming weeks. Carr threw for 435 yards on 34-of-56 passing with two touchdowns and one interception against the Ravens. It’s unlikely that Carr’s playing time is in jeopardy unless an injury forces him out of action.

The Raiders travel to Pittsburgh for a Week 2 matchup with the Steelers on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders priced as +5.5 underdogs, with Carr’s passing yards prop listed at 263.5 yards.